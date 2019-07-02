Cas make Griffin second signing for 2020

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of George Griffin on a two-year deal.

The forward becomes the club’s second confirmed signing ahead of the 2020 season, following Toulouse forward Tyla Hepi to the club.

“I had some interest from other clubs but I thought this was the one for me,” he said.

“It’s closer to my family, which is what I wanted, but also because of the way Cas as a club is going for the future. It’s come on leaps and bounds over the last 10 years and I reckon it’s only going to get better.

“I know a few of the lads there who speak very highly of the place so I’m really looking forward to it. You can see from the outside that there’s a real tightknit unit there. There’s some superstars at the club but everybody just grafts hard and that’s what I want really. I want to come in, work hard and do my best for the team.

“I’m injured at the moment which is a bit frustrating because I was on a good run of games and really enjoying my rugby earlier in the year, but these things happen. I now just want to get back for the last couple of games and finish on a good note with Salford.

“One of my goals is to win some silverware in my career and like I’ve said Cas are on the up. They’ve struggled a bit at times this season with injuries in key positions and it’s really tight in the middle of the table but I’m sure they can be right in the mix come the end of the year.”

