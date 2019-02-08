Castleford add to Hull FC troubles

Castleford Tigers moved to the top of Super League with a 26-18 victory over luckless Hull FC.

The Black and Whites went down to a 13th straight defeat as two Michael Shenton tries saw the Tigers secure a second win of the season.

Castelford, inspired by Paul McShane throughout the evening, raced into a 10-0 lead through Shenton and Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Hull hit back with tries through former Tiger Joe Westerman and Jake Connor to take a 12-10 advantage, but Shenton scored just before the break to give Cas a 14-12 lead.

James Clare and Junior Moors scored second-half tries to push Cas into a 12-point lead again. But the Black and Whites, who showed encouraging moments throughout, hit back again through Jordan Lane.

With Cas’ lead halved, Jordan Rankin kicked a penalty goal that ultimately secured victory.

Hull FC: Shaul, Miloudi, Tuimavave, Griffin, Faraimo, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Matongo, Manu, Minichiello, Westerman. Subs: Lane, Litten, Paea, Thompson.

Castleford: Mata’utia, Clare, Minikin, Shenton, Eden, Trueman, Rankin, Watts, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, Foster, Massey. Subs: Milner, Moors, Roberts, Clark.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.