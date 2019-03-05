Castleford boosted by return of key duo for Warrington visit

Warrington coach Steve Price will pick from an unchanged squad for Thursday’s clash against Castleford.

The Wolves have named the same 19-man squad from last week’s defeat to Catalans.

It means Danny Walker and Ben Westwood remain in contention despite missing out on the match day squad last week.

As for Castleford, they’ve been boosted by the returns of Alex Foster and Adam Milner following short injuries. They replace Lewis Peachey and Grant Millington in the squad, with the latter suspended for punching in last week’s victory over Hull KR.

Warrington: Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood.

Castleford: Aston, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Foster, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O’Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.