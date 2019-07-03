Castleford confirm Feki coup

Castleford Tigers have secured the signing of NRL-winner Sosaia Feki.

The winger, who won the Premiership with Cronulla in 2016, becomes the Tigers’ most significant capture ahead of the 2020 campaign, boasting a record of 62 tries in 139 NRL games.

As first revealed in League Express, Feki has joined the club on a three-year deal and becomes their fourth signing, following in the footsteps of Tyla Hepi, George Griffin and Derrell Olpherts.

Feki said: “It’s going to be a new challenge but Cronulla play an attacking style of rugby as well so hopefully I can bring that over there. I’ve played with Junior Moors at the Sharks and I know Jesse Sene-Lefao already as well. I’ve been messaging him and he’s been tipping me up on the club and what it’s like.

“As a player, I just try to do my job for the team and finish any opportunities that come my way. I’ve played a lot of my games with the Sharks on the left but I’m also really comfortable on the right and I played on that side at the weekend.

“I’m not bothered where the coaches want me to play, wherever they put me I’ll come across and do my best for the club.”

The club’s Director of Rugby, Jon Wells, said: “Sosaia is a player that we have been watching closely for over a year now and we are delighted to announce his signing on a three-year contract.

“He has been a consistent performer in the NRL with Cronulla Sharks and will bring pace and power as well as NRL Grand Final winning experience to our squad for 2020 and beyond.

“He is a humble guy and whilst we recognise he has a job to finish in order to leave Cronulla and the NRL in the best way possible, I know that he is also excited that he and his partner will have a new chapter in their lives to look forward to, starting in November.”

Head coach Daryl Powell added: “Sosaia is a player who has been performing at the top level for a number of years in the NRL. He was a part of the Cronulla team that won the title in Australia which means that our last two recruits from overseas know what it takes to win a championship.

“He is big, strong and aggressive with the ball and an experienced defender. Our back line for next season has a real look of ability about it with strong competition for places in all positions and Sosaia adds hugely to our quality.”

