NONE of Saturday’s (15 December) four games in the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup will be going ahead.

Dates in the New Year are being sought for the ties between Featherstone Lions and Allerton Bywater, Methley Warriors and Kippax, and Sherburn Bears and Lock Lane.

Brotherton Bulldogs, meanwhile, have confirmed that they do not currently have an Open Age team, and have therefore conceded against Cutsyke Raiders.