Castleford forward set for UK return

Jesse Sene-Lefao will return to the UK over the weekend.

The Castleford forward was granted permission to return to Australia on compassionate grounds last month, but will now return to the Tigers ahead of next Thursday’s game against Hull FC.

Director of Rugby Jon Wells said: “It has been a really difficult time for Jesse and his family. They have been in everyone’s thoughts over this last couple of weeks but Jesse will now return to the UK to be with his Tigers family next week. I know he will be well supported here and ready to make both families proud.”