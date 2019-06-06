Castleford in talks with George Griffin over switch for 2020

Castleford Tigers are increasingly confident of agreeing a deal with Salford forward George Griffin to sign the player on a permanent deal for next season.

The Tigers are on the hunt for forwards to bolster their squad for the 2020 campaign and beyond, and League Express understands they have identified Red Devils prop Griffin as one of their targets.

The 26-year-old has been with Salford since the start of the 2015 season, and has made over 100 appearances for the Red Devils in that period.

However, he is now in talks with Castleford about a switch across the Pennines and returning to Yorkshire – where he began his career in 2012 with Hull Kingston Rovers. No deal has yet been signed, but the Tigers are increasingly confident of getting the deal over the line in the coming weeks, according to League Express sources.

A number of Castleford forwards are out-of-contract at the end of this season, and their futures are yet to be determined. Chris Clarkson joined the Tigers at the start of this season and is yet to agree a deal for next season, while Cumbrian-born prop Will Maher is another player whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

And with the Tigers exploring numerous options in the transfer market, Griffin has emerged as a target for Daryl Powell’s side as they look to strengthen their squad moving forward.