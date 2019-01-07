Castleford star Luke Gale set to learn injury extent today

Castleford Tigers will learn the extent of Luke Gale’s Achilles injury today as the scrum-half looks set to miss the entirety of 2019.

The Tigers’ worst fears are likely to be confirmed when the England international undergoes a scan to determine the extent of the injury picked up over the weekend.

Gale suffered the injury during a routine training session, but looks set to be out for the year following the incident.

If and when their worst fears are confirmed, it would mean a second significant spell on the sidelines for Gale in under a year. The former Man of Steel and Albert Goldthorpe Medal winner fractured his kneecap last year and managed just 15 appearances in 2018.

In a statement, Castleford director of rugby Jon Wells said: “The whole club is gutted for Luke, who had been progressing really well following off-season surgery to his knee. This is likely to be another significant setback for him but having known Luke for many years I know that he is an extremely strong character and a resilient member of our squad who will be doing everything he can to overcome this latest hurdle and return fit and healthy to the Tigers fold in the future.”

Gale took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the news.

Hard to put into words how I’m feeling but I appreciate all the messages. I’ve had bigger setbacks in my life and come back stronger, I’ll do the same again 🙏🏼 — Luke Gale (@snozzer_gale) January 6, 2019

“Hard to put into words how I’m feeling but I appreciate all the messages,” he said.

“I’ve had bigger setbacks in my life and come back stronger, I’ll do the same again.”