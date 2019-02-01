Castleford Tigers off to winning start over Catalans

Castleford Tigers opened their account for the season with a 20-4 win over Catalans.

A Greg Eden double proved the difference for Daryl Powell’s side, who were inspired by hooker Paul McShane.

It was McShane who opened the scoring with a fine effort from dummy-half, before converting and adding a penalty goal.

Eden then scored his first before the break after fine play from Peter Mata’utia and Michael Shenton.

Another McShane penalty after the break but Catalans finally responded through Lewis Tierney to cut the deficit to 14-4.

However, Eden made sure of the game late on with his second.

Tigers: Mata’utia, Clare, Minikin, Shenton, Eden, Trueman, Rankin, Watts, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Milner, Moors, Foster, Cook

Dragons: Tomkins, Mead, Langi, Williame, Tierney, Gigot, Smith, Simon, Da Costa, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Casty. Subs: Bousquet, Whitley, Goudemand, Baitieri.

Buy League Express on Monday for a comprehensive report.