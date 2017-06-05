Castleford trio handed new contracts

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Three members of Castleford’s coaching team have signed new three-year extensions with the club.

Danny Orr, Ryan Sheridan and Ben Cooper have all signed new deals that bring them in line with head coach Daryl Powell’s contract, until the end of the 2020 season.

“I’m absolutely delighted that our coaching staff have agreed to extend their stay at the club,” Powell said.

“I believe we have a staff that is second to none, we have worked exceptionally hard as a coaching group to build a culture and an identity as a team, and I am so pleased that Danny, Ryan and Ben will continue their journey with myself and the club as we seek to do special things at the Tigers.

“As coaches, these three guys are right at the top of their field and as blokes they are such great people to work with. I would like to congratulate all of them on their new deals and I look forward to getting our teeth into driving standards even further in the coming seasons.”

Orr added: “The way the club is going, the way our team is going, it’s a special place to be, and I’m thrilled to be part of it. This place is home, I’ve been supporting Cas since I was seven, to play and captain this team and now to coach this team is an honor and it’s the place I want to be!”

Tigers CEO Steve Gill commented: “Danny, Ryan and Ben have been vitally important in the growth of our club and the development of our players in recent years, and their importance has been duly recognised not only at club level, but at international level too.”