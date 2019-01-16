Catalans Dragons WILL defend the Challenge Cup in 2019

Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons WILL defend their title next season, Total Rugby League understands, after reaching an agreement with the RFL in the last 24 hours.

A proposal had been pitched by the RFL to the Dragons, as well as Championship duo Toronto and Toulouse, that they lay out a bond believed to be in the region of £750,000 to participate in the competition next year.

But both Toronto and Toulouse dropped out of the Challenge Cup, prompting Catalans to explore the possibility of not playing in the competition also.

Chairman Bernard Guasch was quoted at last night’s kit launch that an agreement was close to being confirmed with the RFL, which is now believed to have been reached that will see the Dragons participate.