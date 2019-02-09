Catalans get off the mark against Giants

Catalans Dragons got their season up and running in Perpignan today with a convincing 27-10 victory over Huddersfield Giants that included two early tries from Brayden Wiliame.

The Giants got off to a good start, with Matt Frawley touching down after just six minutes, with his halfback partner Izaac Farrell adding the conversion.

The Dragons replied when Brayden Wiliame touched down a kick and Sam Tomkins converted, and three minutes later they were ahead when Matt Whitley stole the ball from Joe Wardle to put Wiliame in for his second, with Tomkins giving them a 12-points lead.

They then moved eight points clear when Tomkins added a penalty, before Louis Tierney scored their third try in the corner, with Tomkins this time hitting the post for a half-time score of 18-6.

In the second half Tomkins added an early penalty and pulled off a trysaving tackle on Darnell McIntosh, before Tomkins scored his first try for his new club on 67 minutes, converting his own try to give the Dragons a 26-6 lead.

The Giants fought back with a try from Oliver Roberts that McIntosh couldn’t convert but there was just time for Matty Smith to add a late field-goal for the hosts.

