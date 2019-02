Catalans Dragons have suffered a second injury blow in as many days after seeing David Mead ruled out for eight to ten weeks.

The centre left the field early during Thursday night’s defeat to Wakefield and subsequent scans have confirmed an adductor tendon injury.

The injury news comes less than 24-hours after winger Jodie Broughton was ruled out for a lengthy period with a ruptured bicep sustained when playing for the club’s Reserve grade side.