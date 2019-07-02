Catalans injury crisis worsens as key forwards ruled out for months

Catalans’ woeful injury crisis has worsened after Sam Moa and Jason Baitieri were both ruled out for three monhts.

Moa will miss up to 16 weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken radius suffered in Sunday’s defeat to Leeds, while Baitieri has had surgery to repair damaged ligaments in his foot.

The pair join Micky McIlorum, Greg Bird, Tony Gigot, Matt Whitley, Kenny Edwards and Lewis Tierney on the sidelines, with Steve McNamara’s side struggling on the pitch as a result.

The Dragons have lost their last five games, which has seen their defence of the Challenge Cup ended while they have slipped out of the play-offs.