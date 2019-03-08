Catalans sign Sam Kasiano

Catalans Dragons have pulled off a coup signing of Sam Kasiano from Melbourne Storm.

The prop forward joins with immediate effect on a three-year deal.

“I am super excited to be heading over to play for such a great club,” said Kasiano.

“I will be making sure that everything that I do on the field is at 100% and cannot wait to meet you all.”

Sam started his NRL career in 2011 with Canterbury Bulldogs, making over 100 appearances for the Dogs before signing for Melbourne in 2018.

14 games for the Storm in their Premiership-winning campaign followed and Steve McNamara is pleased with the addition to his squad.

“Sam will be a huge addition to our squad,” said McNamara.

“He is blessed with an incredible attacking skill set whilst the physical impact he will create can alter the course of any game.

“We left our last overseas spot available to add to our group at the appropriate time and feel we have added a real ‘game changer` to our team. This is a great signing not only for the Catalans Dragons but also for the Super League competition.”