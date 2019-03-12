Challenge Cup Fourth Round Draw In Full

Bradford Bulls will face local rivals Keighley in the Challenge Cup fourth round draw.

The Bulls will visit their old foe in a tasty West Yorkshire derby.

Three all-Championship ties will see Sheffield host Leigh, Barrow entertain York and Featherstone welcome Swinton.

The remaining amateur sides in the competition all face tough tasks. West Hull will travel to Championship outfit Dewsbury, Thatto Heath will entertain North Wales Crusaders and Lock Lane will have to travel to face Batley.

Siddal will host Newcastle Thunder should they beat Workington. Their third round tie was postponed at the weekend and will now be played this Sunday.

All fourth round games will take place on the 30th/31st of March.

Fourth Round Draw:

Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls

Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets

Featherstone Lions v Doncaster

Barrow Raiders v York City Knights

Hunslet v Halifax

Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions

Sheffield Eagles v Leigh Centurions

Dewsbury Rams v West Hull

Workington Town/Siddal v Newcastle Thunder

Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders

Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane

Oldham v Widnes Vikings