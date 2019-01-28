Challenge Cup second round draw made

The second round draw for the Challenge Cup has been made.

Millom have been rewarded for their victory over Red Star with a tie against former NCL champions Siddal, while fellow West Yorkshire sides Ovenden and West Bowling will lock horns in a West Yorkshire derby.

All games will take place on the weekend on February 9th/10th.

Second round draw

Underbank Rangers v Featherstone Lions

Wigan St Patricks v Great Britain Police

Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers

Ovenden v West Bowling

Normanton Knights v Haydock

West Hull v Bentley

Milford Marlins v Lock Lane

Wath Brow Hornets v York Acorn

Drighlington v Wigan St Judes

Millom v Siddal

Distington v Royal Air Force

East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor