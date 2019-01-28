You are here

Challenge Cup second round draw made

Matthew Shaw

The second round draw for the Challenge Cup has been made.

Millom have been rewarded for their victory over Red Star with a tie against former NCL champions Siddal, while fellow West Yorkshire sides Ovenden and West Bowling will lock horns in a West Yorkshire derby.

All games will take place on the weekend on February 9th/10th.

Second round draw
Underbank Rangers v Featherstone Lions
Wigan St Patricks v Great Britain Police
Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers
Ovenden v West Bowling
Normanton Knights v Haydock
West Hull v Bentley
Milford Marlins v Lock Lane
Wath Brow Hornets v York Acorn
Drighlington v Wigan St Judes
Millom v Siddal
Distington v Royal Air Force
East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor