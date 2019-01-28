Challenge Cup second round draw made

The second round draw for the Challenge Cup has been made.
Millom have been rewarded for their victory over Red Star with a tie against former NCL champions Siddal, while fellow West Yorkshire sides Ovenden and West Bowling will lock horns in a West Yorkshire derby.
All games will take place on the weekend on February 9th/10th.
Second round draw
Underbank Rangers v Featherstone Lions
Wigan St Patricks v Great Britain Police
Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers
Ovenden v West Bowling
Normanton Knights v Haydock
West Hull v Bentley
Milford Marlins v Lock Lane
Wath Brow Hornets v York Acorn
Drighlington v Wigan St Judes
Millom v Siddal
Distington v Royal Air Force
East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor