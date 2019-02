The Boys Year 11 Champion Schools competition is at the quarter-finals stage, and two games are taking place tomorrow (Thursday 7 February 2019).

The Boys Year 8 tournament, meanwhile, features a first round game on Friday.

Fixtures are:

Thursday 7 February 2019

BOYS YEAR 11 (QUARTER-FINALS): Saddleworth v Garforth Academy; Hinchley Wood v Brooksbank.

Friday 8 February 2019

BOYS YEAR 8 (ROUND ONE): Brooksbank v Wade Deacon.