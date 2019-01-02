Champion Schools competition prepares for kick-off

THE Boys’ Year 11 Champion Schools competition launches later this month with first round ties – all to be played at neutral venues – scheduled for Tuesday 15 January, Wednesday 16 January and Thursday 17 January.

Interest in the competition is particularly high in Wales and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, who won the Year 7 Steven Mullaney Memorial Final at Wembley in 2015, meet St Mary’s Catholic High School of Manchester at Loughborough on the Thursday.

Aberdare, meanwhile, will take on Hinchley Wood, of London, at Maidenhead two days earlier.

Wales Rugby League development officer Peter Tiffin said: “When I was given the opportunity to work on this year’s Champions Schools for WRL, I knew it was something we could really grow.

“From the beginning it was well received by the schools and this season’s entrants have seen an increase, with over 10 schools competing over the four age categories.

“It’s great to see so many children involved at each school and we hope to keep them involved in Rugby League by handing them information on their local community clubs.”

The draw for the first round of the Boys’ Year 11 Champion Schools competition is: Hinchley Wood (London) v Aberdare (Wales); Brooksbank (Yorkshire) v Wright Robinson/Cardinal Newman (North West); Saddleworth (North West) v Ulverston/West Lakes (Cumbria); Egglescliffe (North East) v TBC (Yorkshire); Ulverston/West Lakes (Cumbria) v Whitley Bay (North East), Wade Deacon (North West) v TBC (Yorkshire), Malet Lambert (Hull) v Howard of Effingham (London & South East); Ysgol Gyfun Glantaf (Wales) v St Mary’s (North West).