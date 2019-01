Champions schools tie beckons at Loughborough

The Boys Year 11 Champion Schools continues on Thursday (24 January) with a first round tie between Ysgol Gyfun Glantaf, of Wales, and North West team St Mary’s.

The match is being played at Loughborough University.

Last week’s results were:

BOYS YEAR 11 CHAMPION SCHOOLS

Tuesday 15 January 2019

Hinchley Wood (London) 48 Aberdare (Wales) 34 (at Maidenhead RUFC).

Brooksbank (Yorkshire) 52 Cardinal Newman (North West) 16 (at Sheffield Hallam Sports Park).

Wednesday 16 January 2019

Saddleworth (North West) 24 Ulverston (Cumbria) 0; Wade Deacon (North West) 28 Outwood Grange (Wakefield) 29 (both at the JMO Sports Park, Skelmersdale); West Lakes (Cumbria) 40 Whitley Bay (North East) 18 (at Penrith RUFC), Egglescliffe (North East) 32 Garforth Academy (Leeds) 44 (at Kingston Park, Newcastle Thunder).

Thursday 17 January 2019

Malet Lambert (Hull) 24 Howard of Effingham (London & South East) 0.