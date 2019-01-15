Championship player handed four-year drugs ban

Former Barrow Raiders player James Duerden has been banned for four years by UKAD after a positive drugs test.

Duerden tested positive for 2α-methyl-5α-androstan-3α-οl-17-one (a metabolite of drostanolone), and 19-norandrosterone, the latter being a metabolite bolandione, following an out-of-competition test on 14 December 2017, during a training session at Craven Park.

Mr Duerden was charged with an ADRV pursuant to Article 2.1 of the Anti-Doping Rules – “Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample”.

The period of ineligibility shall apply from the date of sample collection (14 December 2017) until midnight on 13 December 2021.

The 27-year-old made over 40 appearances for Barrow and previously played for Workington.