Championship round-up: Widnes up and running as Leigh shock Toulouse

Widnes Vikings kicked-off their return to the Championship with an emphatic victory over Halifax.

Anthony Gelling stole the show as he scored twice and set up a hat-trick of tries for Ryan Ince in a 40-16 win. Jack Owens and Danny Carven also scored for Widnes, with Will Sharp, Steve Tyrer and Ben Kavanagh replying for the visitors.

Toronto Wolfpack were made to work for their first victory of the season, defeating a sturdy York side 14-0.

Gary Wheeler put Brian McDermott’s side ahead at the break, but they only secured the win late on through Matty Russell and Joe Mellor.

Bradford Bulls were victorious in their first game back in the Championship, with Dane Chisholm’s drop-goal securing a 17-16 win over Featherstone.

Chisholm was among the try-scorers for the Bulls, with debutant Jake Webster and George Flanagan also scoring.

Watson Boas, Luke Briscoe and Cameron King were Featherstone’s scorers.

Leigh Centurions were the surprise winners of the day as the picked up an excellent 24-16 win over Toulouse.

Jonny Pownall, Stefan Marsh, Matty Costello and Joe Cator were Leigh’s scorers, who bounced back from an early try to win in John Duffy’s first game in charge.

Stan Robin and Paul Macron (2) replied for Toulouse.

Barrow Raiders equalled their number of away wins in 2018 at the first attempt as they won at Batley for the first time in 19 years.

Jake Spedding’s double was the difference for the Raiders as they defeated the Bulldogs 22-18.

Finally, topping the table are Sheffield, who trounced Swinton Lions 64-10.

The game was overshadowed by a suspected double leg break for Will Hope, the Swinton player stretchered off after 25 seconds.

But Sheffield ended the day celebrating as Anthony Thackeray marked his debut in style with four tries in a 12-try rout.

Read full reports on all these games in the new edition of League Express.