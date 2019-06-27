Chee-Kam heroics cosigns Souths to fourth-straight defeat

Michael Chee-Kam won a game, for the second time this season, with an incredible solo try in the final minutes of the game as Wests consigned South Sydney Rabbitohs to a 14-9 defeat, their fourth in a row.

The two teams began by exchanging penalties before Souths took the lead when John Sutton and Braidon Burns combined to send Corey Allan over for the first try. But Wests equalised minutes before the break through Corey Thompson’s try with Esan Marsters (pictured) converting.

In a second half riddled with errors, the Rabbitohs regained their advantage with six minutes to go through Adam Reynolds’ field goal but two minutes later, Chee-Kam’s brilliant solo effort won the game for Wests.

Tigers: Thompson, Jennings, Mbye, Marsters, Nofoaluma, Marshall, Brooks, Clark, Farah, Twal, Matterson, Lawrence, Eisenhuth; Interchanges: Liddle, Mikaele, Taylor, Chee-Kam

Tries: Thompson, Chee-Kam; Goals: Marsters 3

Rabbitohs: Allan, Gagai, Roberts, Burns, Graham, Walker, Reynolds, G Burgess, Cook, Knight, Sutton, Lowe, Murray; Interchanges: Tatola, Nicholls, Britt, Turner

Tries: Allan; Goals: Reynolds 2

Field goal: Reynolds (74)

