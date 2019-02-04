Chester blasts Wakefield’s “worst performance”

Chris Chester described Wakefield’s season-opening defeat to London as arguably their worst performance during his time in charge.

Trinity slumped to a 42-24 defeat in the capital despite holding 12-point leads on two separate occasions in the first-half.

Chester was in no mood to mince his words afterwards.

“It’s probably the worst performance since I’ve been involved here,” he said.

“I don’t want to take anything away from London because they were excellent. But I’m disappointed for the fans who travelled down here and I take full responsibility for that.”

Chester admitted he felt something wasn’t right with Trinity’s buildup in the run-up to the game.

“Without taking too much credit away from London, we killed ourselves today,” he said.

“We had a complete lack of respect for the ball and defensively, we were all over the place.

“I’ve never been so nervous seeing us defend our own line like I was in the first half. We’ve got some big issues on the edges.

“The first five tries came from poor defensive reads, and I’m very disappointed. As I say, I take full responsibility for it, we just looked lost at times.

“I got a sense during the week that there was a bit of a relaxed attitude and a couple of sessions didn’t go to plan, but we got better as the week went on. Maybe we’re not quite as good a team as everyone is tipping us to be.”

Chester revealed that he expects forward duo Danny Kirmond and Craig Huby to be in contention for Sunday’s home game with St Helens, after both missed the trip to the capital due to injury.