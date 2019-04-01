Chester praises Trinity pack

Wakefield Trinity Head Coach praised his forward pack as they helped his side run out 33-22 victors over Salford Red Devils.

Pauli Pauli came in for particular praise after scoring a try only a few weeks after returning from injury.

“We controlled the game today; I thought our forwards were superb, particularly Pauli Pauli,” said Chester.

“Salford couldn’t handle him and (David) Fifita’s second spell was devastating too. Our pack got us on the front foot at the start of the game and that allowed our halves to get on top.”

Chester does, however, believe his side can get better at seeing out games, though he praised Salford for their resilience.

“We let them back into the game and I think we get a little conservative at times when we get into the lead, but Salford are a really good side.

“They’ve got quality halfbacks, and, at times their ruck speed was too quick for us. Some of the penalties towards the end of the game were disappointing to concede as well, but it was good to get the two points.”

Wakefield’s Bill Tupou limped off during the second half with what looked a knee injury as Chester confirmed he was a doubt for next week.

“It’s bad and Bill is doubtful for our game at Huddersfield. I haven’t seen it on video yet so I won’t comment, but Bill said he’s had his leg yanked in the tackle.

“He’s already been out with a knee injury so it’s a tough one for him to take.”