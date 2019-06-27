Chisholm signs new Fev deal

Featherstone have stated their intentions by signing star halfback Dane Chisholm on a three-year deal.

The playmaker has been a revelation since his mid-season move to Rovers from Bradford, which has seen Fev cement their place in the top five.

Chisholm has not committed his future to the club in what can be seen as a significant piece of business for the club.

“I have really enjoyed my time here so far,” he said.

“I have been playing some pretty good rugby and am getting a lot of support on and off the field.

“I love working under Ryan Carr and Paul March and it was a very easy decision for me, committing my future to Featherstone.

“The recruitment work being done by the club for the years ahead is very exciting and I am buzzing to be a part of it.

“This is a great club to be representing and everything is heading in the right direction.

“I don’t want to think too far ahead because we want to do something very special this season.

“However, the building work is progressing here and the plans for the future are encouraging. We are building towards achieving more and more success.

“The team spirit is fantastic and we are all looking forward to the massive games coming up, as we look to nail down a place in the play-offs over the coming weeks.”