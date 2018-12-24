Christmas action in Hull…

THE Hull & District League offers plenty of Yuletide entertainment this week, with two major finals taking place.

The first is on Boxing Day, when Brownies Bulldogs take on East Hull in the BOCM Cup Final at West Hull, with a noon start.

And on Saturday West Hull is again the venue, on this occasion for the Tom Beautiman Cup Final between Hull Dockers and Lambwath Lions (2.00pm).

Fixtures

Wednesday 26 December 2018

BOCM CUP FINAL: Brownies Bulldogs v East Hull (at West Hull, noon).

Saturday 29 December 2018

TOM BEAUTIMAN CUP FINAL: Hull Dockers v Lambwath Lions (at West Hull, 2.00pm).