Clark confirmed as a Warrior in 2020

As first confirmed by League Express, Mitch Clark will join Wigan Warriors in 2020 on a three-year deal when his deal runs out with Castleford Tigers.

Clark moved to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle after spells with Doncaster, Hull KR and York City Knights and has performed well when called upon by coach Daryl Powell including starring in the Tigers’ comeback win over Wigan earlier in the season.

“We are delighted to have signed Mitch for next season,” said Wigan Executive Director, Kris Radlinski.

“I believe he is one of Super League’s most destructive forwards and in a very good Castleford side, he has built the reputation as one the league’s fiercest middles.

“What has impressed me in our conversations is how much he wants to play for Wigan Warriors, how he wants to conduct himself off the pitch, at training and how much he wants to play a prominent role for our Club. We’re extremely excited to see him in the Cherry and White next season.”

Meanwhile, Clark himself said: “It’s a massive Club with so much history which speaks for itself. This is one of the biggest Clubs in the world – I’m majorly looking forward to joining.”