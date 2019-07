Clark new leader in Albert Goldthorpe race

Daryl Clark is the new leader at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after he snared two points in Warrington’s defeat to St Helens on Friday.

Clark overtakes both Lachlan Coote and Liam Watts who failed to gain any points this week while Jonny Lomax moves level with Coote and Watts after picking up three points in the same game as Clark.

Meanwhile, Mitch Garbutt has moved back into the top 10. Garbutt was the leader for the early part of the season but has fallen away in recent weeks but his two points pulls him level with Peter Mata’utia and Marc Sneyd in ninth.

AG Medal Top 10

1 Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves) – 21 (2)

2= Lachlan Coote (St Helens) – 20

2= Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – 20

2= Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – 20 (3)

5= Jordan Abdull (London Broncos) – 17

5= Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) – 17

5= Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves) – 17

8 David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) – 15

9= Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers) – 14

9= Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) – 14

9= Mitch Garbutt (Hull Kingston Rovers) – 14 (2)

AG Medal Points Round 20

Leeds v Catalans

3pts – Konrad Hurrell (Rhinos)

2pts – Richie Myler (Rhinos)

1pts – Brad Dwyer (Rhinos)

Castleford v London

3pts – Mike McMeeken (Tigers)

2pts – Jordan Rankin (Tigers)

1pts – Jake Trueman (Tigers)

Warrington v St Helens

3pts – Jonny Lomax (Saints)

2pts – Daryl Clark (Wolves)

1pts – James Bentley (Saints)

Wigan v Salford

3pts – George Williams (Warriors)

2pts – Sam Powell (Warriors)

1pts – Liam Marshall (Warriors)

Hull KR v Hull FC

3pts – Matt Parcell (Rovers)

2pts – Mitch Garbutt (Rovers)

1pts – Mose Masoe (Rovers)

Wakefield v Huddersfield

3pts – Tyler Randell (Trinity)

2pts – Kelepi Tanginoa (Trinity)

1pts – Ryan Hampshire (Trinity)