Clark takes overall lead in AG Medal table

Daryl Clark has taken the overall lead in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after earning two points in Warrington Wolves’ demolition of Hull FC on Friday night.

Clark moves ahead of Liam Watts, who was awarded a point in defeat to Leeds Rhinos and Mitch Garbutt and Jackson Hastings who didn’t receive any points last week.

Lachlan Coote has moved level with Watts in second with 11 points after a man of the match display for St Helens against Hull KR.

Full table:

1 Daryl Clark – (Warrington Wolves) 12 (2)

2= Liam Watts – (Castleford Tigers) 11 (1)

2= Lachlan Coote – (St Helens) 11 (3)

4= Mitch Garbutt – (Hull KR) 10

4= Jackson Hastings – (Salford Red Devils) 10

6= Theo Fages – (St Helens) 9

6= David Fifita – (Wakefield Trinity) 9 (1)

6= Blake Austin – (Warrington Wolves) 9 (3)

9= Danny Brough – (Wakefield Trinity) 7 (2)

9= Stefan Ratchford – (Warrington Wolves) 7

This week’s AG Medal points

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

3 points – Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)

2 points – Trent Merrin (Leeds Rhinos)

1 point – Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

3 points – Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves)

2 points – Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

1 point – Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

St Helens v Hull KR

3 points – Lachlan Coote (St Helens)

2 points – Luke Thompson (St Helens)

1 point – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

3 points – Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

2 points – Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors)

1 point – Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors)

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

3 points – Pauli Pauli (Wakefield Trinity)

2 points – Danny Brough (Wakefield Trinity)

1 point – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants

3 points – Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield Giants)

2 points – Akuila Uate (Huddersfield Giants)

1 point – Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants)