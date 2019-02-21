Clarkson eager to make most of Castleford chance after turning to building trade in off-season

Chris Clarkson has revealed he began working as a bricklayer throughout the toughest off-season of his career as he searched in vain for a club to offer him a chance in 2019 – and admits now he’s on board at Castleford, he’s determined to prove he belongs at the top level.

The former Leeds and Hull KR forward was surprisingly released by the Robins at the end of last season, and alongside former team-mate James Donaldson, spent the winter months hunting for a club.

And as he hunted for new employers and the season began to approach, Clarkson has revealed he came close to giving up on a full-time career in the sport – falling back on his qualifications as a bricklayer and contemplating life as a part-time player.

“I kept my hand in with bricklaying anyway,” he said. “I did a bricklaying apprenticeship after school so thankfully I have got something to fall back on which is good.

“I did a little bit of that recently but it showed me that I wasn’t ready for that life just yet. My dad’s a builder and it’s not something out of the ordinary for me. It’s just the cold mornings in winter and the full days and just getting wrapped up.

“It was tough. And I’m not ready for that at this point in my career. I always knew I had a lot still to give back in rugby league and Im glad I’m still playing.”

When asked about dropping down to the Championship and playing part-time, Clarkson said: “It would have been that next, yes, if the Cas deal hadn’t come through. My agent always said to wait until after Christmas. He was certain something would come through and I’m thankful that it did.

“I would have dropped down to the Championship but I wanted to play Super League and knew I had a lot of good few years left in me. I’m happy here. Rugby is what I love doing and I’m thankful I’m still playing.”

And having successfully earned a one-year deal following a trial with the Tigers, Clarkson is eager to prove his worth to the club straight away – starting with Saturday’s trip to London.

He said: “It’d be good to go down there, mix with the lads and play and, if I am selected, to show the travelling fans what I can do and my fellow players and coaching staff as well.”