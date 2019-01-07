Clarkson joins Cas on trial

Castleford Tigers have handed a trial to free agent Chris Clarkson.

The 28-year old has been handed a chance to impress following his release from Hull Kingston Rovers at the end of last season.

A Grand Final winner with Leeds in 2011 Clarkson has made over 100 Super League appearances during his time with Leeds, Widnes and Hull KR.

“I was over the moon to get the phone call from Castleford,” he said.

“Obviously a club like Cas have been doing well for so many years now. It will be good for me to fit in with these lads and just train with them for a few weeks and see what I can do, I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s a high standard of training, a very high standard. Everybody’s pushing you, you can tell that already from day one that the lads are always working hard for each other and anyone that’s slacking they pick that up and egg you on a little bit so it’s a very good standard.”