Clarkson lands Tigers deal following trial

Castleford Tigers have handed back-rower Chris Clarkson a short-term deal following a successful trial.

Clarkson had been without a club following his release from Hull KR, but has earned a deal until the end of the season having joined the Tigers on loan last month.

“I’m obviously very pleased to sign with the Tigers. It’s been a rough four or five months since leaving Hull KR but I’m very grateful to Cas for bringing me in and giving me this opportunity.

“There was a point there late last year that I didn’t think I’d be playing rugby league anymore to be honest. I love the game and coming to training with the lads has really confirmed to me that this is what I want to be doing.

The club’s Director of Rugby Jon Wells added: “Chris joined us back in January on a trial basis, which was coming to an end this week. In the time that he has been with us the coaching team have seen potential in Chris to be a real asset to this club and with that in mind we are pleased that he has signed a deal until the end of the 2019 season.

“He is a proven Super League player who gives us competition for places right across the middle and importantly he is a good person who has handled an uncertain period in his career with equal parts humility and a determination to improve and contribute to this team.”