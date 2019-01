Club-by-club guide to Championship signings for 2019

What is your view of the changes that Super League Chief Executive Rob Elstone has made to Super League for the 2019 season?

I support them totally and they will definitely make the game better.

I support some of them and on balance they will improve the game.

I don't support most of them and I think they will have little impact on the game.

I don't support most of them and I think they will make the game worse.

I think they will have no impact on the game at all.

Rob Elstone should be concerned with marketing the game, rather than the rules on the field.