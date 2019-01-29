Connor to miss Hull derby after appeal fails

Hull FC have suffered a blow today ahead of Friday’s Hull derby against Hull Kingston Rovers at Craven Park after Jake Connor failed in his appeal against a one-match ban tonight.

At a hearing of an Independent Operational Rules Tribunal, Connor pleaded Not Guilty to a Grade B Penalty Notice charge for foul and/or abusive language towards a Match Official in the match between St Helens v Hull FC on 19th January 2019.

The Penalty Notice challenge was unsuccessful and the Tribunal confirmed the one-match ban and £500 fine. The Tribunal did not find it necessary to increase the suspension as they did not deem the appeal to be frivolous.

Hull FC will also forfeit a £500 Penalty Notice Challenge bond.

