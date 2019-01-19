Contrasting results for Hull rivals

ST HELENS beat Hull 28-18 in Jonny Lomax’s testimonial at the Totally Wicked Stadium, where 4,676 watched.

Tommy Makinson crossed twice, and Saints, who had a stranglehold ether side of half-time, also had Zeb Taia, Regan Grace, Adam Swift and Aaron Smith on the scoresheet, with Lachlan Coote and Danny Richardson landing goals.

Hull’s scorers were Carlos Tuimavave, Jamie Shaul and Bureta Faraimo, with all three tries converted by Marc Sneyd.

Hull’s Jake Connor was sun binned for dissent in the first half.

Hull KR celebrated their return to KCOM Craven Park by beating Toronto 24-14 in front of 1,954.

The stadium had been out of action because of a damaged floodlight, with the previous Sunday’s meeting with Widnes switched to neutral territory at Featherstone.

Ryan Shaw got Rovers’ first try, then Danny Addy, back after a knee injury, notched another before the 20-minute mark.

Gareth O’Brien got one back for the Wolfpack, and Gary Wheeler forced his way over to level before the break.

The home side started the second half strongly and Joel Tomkins restored the lead, with Josh Drinkwater tagging on the extras.

It was tight for a spell before Jimmy Keinhorst, whose try was converted by Drinkwater, and Shaw, with his second, stretched the advantage.

Bodene Thompson got a late consolation for Toronto, with O’Bren converting.

A young Wakefield side went down 16-6 against Newcastle at Kingston Park, where ex-Trinity halfback Liam Finn kicked two goals.