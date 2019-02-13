Cooper Cronk insists no decision made on retirement plans just yet

Cooper Cronk admits he’s yet to decide whether Sunday’s World Club Challenge game against Wigan will be his final visit to England as a player.

The iconic Kangaroos half-back is yet to make a decision on his future beyond the upcoming 2019 NRL season, realistically meaning this weekend’s clash against the Warriors could be the last time he plays on English soil.

However, the 35-year-old admited that he is relishing the chance to play in England at least one more time – before insisting that no retirement plans have been finalised just yet.

“I haven’t had that conversation myself yet,” he said, “and if we’re fortunate enough to have success this year maybe they won’t be. I haven’t made a decision about my career post-2019.

I think it’s really respectful to do the hard work at this time of year, lay the foundations, and then in a few months time I’ll have those talks. So in terms of what 2020 looks like, I haven’t had those discussions yet.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play lots of football in the north of England, and there might be another chance to be part of folklore over there, with all the heritage and history.”

Cronk was widely assumed to be a major injury doubt for the game against the Super League champions, but he insists he was always intending on being fit for the game.

“There was a decision to be made to leave the operation,” he revealed, “but there could have been an issue over the problem recurring, so it was a no-brainer to have it done.

“We did the rehab really diligently, and knowing that when you win the competition, you meet the winners of Super League, as soon as I decided to have the surgery that became my goal. There was no point waiting for round one.

“I respect the World Club Challenge and hold it in high regard, so it was all guns blazing for that game.”