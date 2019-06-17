Coote takes over as Albert Goldthorpe Medal leader

The Albert Goldthorpe Medal table has a new leader!

After a man of the match display in St Helens’ destruction of Huddersfield Giants, Lachlan Coote now leads Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts, who has been the leader for the past couple of weeks, by a point.

Meanwhile, Jordan Abdull has launched himself into the top 10 after starring in London Broncos’ shock 30-12 win away to Catalans.

Other players to gain points in the top ten were Blake Austin (1) and Jonny Lomax (2).

Full AG Points (Round 18)



Hull KR v Warrington

3 pts – Adam Quinlan (Rovers)

2 pts – Mitch Garbutt (Rovers)

1 pt – Blake Austin (Wolves)

Salford v Wakefield

3 pts – Robert Lui (Red Devils)

2 pts – Niall Evalds (Red Devils)

1 pt – Kris Welham (Red Devils)

Leeds v Wigan

3 pts – Morgan Smithies (Warriors)

2 pts – Dan Sarginson (Warriors)

1 pt – Trent Merrin (Rhinos)

St Helens v Huddersfield

3 pts – Lachlan Coote (Saints)

2 pts – Jonny Lomax (Saints)

1 pt – Tommy Makinson (Saints)

Castleford v Hull FC

3 pts – Jake Connor (Hull)

2 pts – Albert Kelly (Hull)

1 pt – Ratu Naulago (Hull)

Catalans v London

3 pts – Jordan Abdull (Broncos)

2 pts – James Cunningham (Broncos)

1 pt – Morgan Smith (Broncos)

AG Medal Top 10

1 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) – 20 (3)

2 Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – 19

3= Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves) – 17

3= Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves) – 17 (1)

5 David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) – 15

6= Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers) – 14

6= Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) – 14

6= Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – 14 (2)

6= Jordan Abdull (London Broncos) – 14 (3)

10 Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) – 13