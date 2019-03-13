Could Castleford be set to make a move for free agent Krisnan Inu?

Castleford Tigers have been linked with a move for out-of-contract ex-Widnes and Catalans centre Krisnan Inu – but Daryl Powell has denied those rumours, saying there has been no communication with Inu.

The Tigers were reportedly among a number of clubs interested in Inu, who was made redundant in light of Widnes’ recent financial issues, which saw them go into administration before being saved by a new, local consortium.

However, Powell has insisted they have no plans to make a move for Inu at this time – instead saying his preference is focussing on guiding Castleford through their current injury issues.

He said: “No, there’s been no communication from us. I’m just keen on getting some players back fit who we’ve already got at the club at this point. We’ve always been a club who has had a look at the market through the season based on availability, and we’ll keep doing that – but at the moment, there is nothing in that.”

With a number of key forwards out injured in the early weeks of the season, Powell has heaped praise on in-form prop Liam Watts for the job he has done in spearheading the Castleford pack thus far.

The Tigers have four wins from their first five games, with Watts playing an instrumental figure throughout.

“If you ask any of our players they will tell you he has been our best so far,” Powell said of the former Hull prop. “Paul McShane has been exceptional, Peter Mata’utia has been very good at the back and Shenny [Michael Shenton] has been good.

“They have been the stand-outs and out of all that I think everybody would say Liam has been exceptional. His leadership in practice and within games has been really good. He is on top of his game and there isn’t a tougher more durable front-rower around.”