Crarey heaps praise on Barrow match-winner Spedding

Paul Crarey has tipped Barrow youngster Jake Spedding for a bright future after the new Raiders signing scored two tries in the club’s victory over Batley.

Spedding joined the club from St Helens in the off-season and was the star of the show as Barrow won at Mount Pleasant for the first time in 18 years.

The centre provided an 80-metre intercept try in the 11th minute before doubling his tally before half-time in a 22-18 win.

Crarey believes the 22-year-old has much more to give and drew comparisons to the club’s recent success story, now Wigan prop Joe Bullock.

“He was so good today,” Crarey admitted.

“I’ve been a big admirer of his for some time, I’ve chased him for a long time. I just think the kid needs some confidence built into him.

“He’s a bit like Joe Bullock when he came to us, lacking a bit of confidence, but he’ll grow here. We send kids to bigger places in a better frame of mind within themselves and I’m sure we can do that with Jake.

“As a talent, he’s outstanding, he defended his edge so well today and he’s a great outlet in attack. He’s going to be big for us.”

On the victory, Crarey added: “I’m just so pleased to get the win. We’ve created our own bit of history to win here, everyone will tighten their belts up against us now but we’ve got to back it up. I’m so pleased for the club, with the work the club is doing it’s tremendous and we need to shout out from the rooftops about it.”