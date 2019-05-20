Cronk to retire at the end of 2019

Cooper Cronk has announced his intention to retire at the end of 2019 and bring to an end one of the finest careers in Rugby League history.

Cronk has played in the NRL for 16 years, amassing 357 NRL games, 38 Tests for Australia and 22 Origin appearances.

The halfback has won four Grand Finals and was part of the infamous “big three” of Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cronk that dominated Origin, the International scene and the NRL.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank, the Roosters, Storm and family,” said Cronk.

“I’d just like to thank the entire rugby league community,” he said with Roosters teammates and coaches watching on at the SCG.

“The game doesn’t exist without the NRL community and therefore I wouldn’t exist. The game cops its whacks but the game has the ability to transform lives and it has transformed mine.

“To members, fans, supporters of both the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters – thank you very much. You created an environment, an atmosphere of plenty of support.

“Without Melbourne Storm in my life I’m not the person I am today. I just really appreciate everything Melbourne Storm did for me. I moved down as a teenager and without them I wouldn’t be standing here today.”