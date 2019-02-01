Cronulla appoint Morris on permanent basis

Cronulla Sharks have appointed John Morris as their new head coach on a three-year deal following Shane Flanagan’s resignation from the role last month.

Morris says he’s up for the challenge of a “massive year ahead” and believes the expectations for his side are to make it into the top four.

“I’d like to say how much of an honour it is to be given this position,” Morris said.

“I played over 100 games for this club, came through the ranks of coaching for four years now. It’s a job I’m looking forward to jumping in to. We’re charging ahead, preparing for a massive year ahead.

“I believe I’ve got something to offer… it might have come earlier than most people expected but I wouldn’t have put my hand up if I didn’t think I had something to give.

“We’ve got a strong leadership group here. That relationship I’ve got with the senior players is more an asset than a liability.

“I’m not going to come out and say we’re going to win the comp but a top four is the expectation for the Sharks.

“I know what success looks like and how keen the boys are to go two wins further this year. Having inside access to the players and journey over the years will hopefully springboard us into the next few years.”