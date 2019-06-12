Cronulla winger Sosaia Feki latest big name from the NRL to be offered to Super League

Several Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of former NRL winner Sosaia Feki.

Feki, who featured in Cronulla’s 2016 Grand Final victory against Melbourne Storm, is off-contract at the end of this season – and TotalRL understands his management recently spend time in the United Kingdom, informing clubs that Feki would be open to a move to Super League next season.

Feki has featured regularly for the Sharks in the NRL this season and played in their 42-22 victory against Parramatta last weekend. He has missed only two games in 2019.

But Feki could well be a Super League winger next season. In fact, it is understood Feki has already come close to signing with one club on a multi-year contract for 2020. However, that club decided to look elsewhere and sign another winger instead.

Feki has spent his entire career with the Sharks since making his debut in 2013 and has made over 130 appearances for the club, scoring 61 tries.

He has also represented Tonga at international level on two occasions. However, his next move could well be to Super League, with Feki understood to have several potential suitors.