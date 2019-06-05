D-Day in President’s Cup!

THE destiny of the 2019 President’s Cup will be determined today (Wednesday 5 June) when holders England Universities go head-to-head with UK Armed Forces at Sheffield Hallam University.

Both teams are unbeaten, each having accounted for Great Britain Police and Great Britain Teachers, who will meet in the night’s other fixture, the loser being destined for wooden spoon.

Fixtures

Wednesday 5 June 2019

Great Britain Police v Great Britain Teachers (6.00pm)

England Universities v UK Armed Forces (8.00pm)

Both at Sheffield Hallam University