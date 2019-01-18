D-Day today for Welsh student players

AMBITIOUS players in north Wales have until the close of play today (Friday 18 January) to register for a trial for the international side ahead of the summer’s Student Four Nations Championships in Scotland.

Wales Student Head Coach Paul Emmanuelli and his staff will assess the hopefuls at a session on Sunday (20 January) at the Deeside Leisure Centre, Queensferry, from 10.30am.

Attention will turn, seven days later, to talent in south Wales, when a trial will be held at Caerphilly Centre of Sporting Excellence, Ystrad Mynach, with a 2.30pm start. Players have until Friday 25 January to register for that event.

Emmanuelli will pick a train-on squad of 30 players from the trials, who will be involved in warm-up games prior to the Four Nations, at which stage a 20-man squad will be selected.

Registrations for the trials can be made by visiting https://walesrugbyleague.co.uk/student_registration.

Players must have been born in Wales, or have Welsh parents or grandparents. Alternatively, students studying full-time at a Welsh education establishment are eligible. All players must be aged 17 or over by September 1 2019.