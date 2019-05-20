Dacia renew partnership with Super League and Magic Weekend

Dacia has renewed its partnership with Betfred Super League and the Magic Weekend.

The partnership will see Dacia’s relationship with the Magic Weekend, which began in 2016, extend for a further three years, including this year’s event at Anfield, until 2021.

The deal includes naming rights to the Dacia Magic Weekend and use of the Betfred Super League brand; as well as the opportunity for Dacia to continue to showcase their brand within the Betfred Super League community.

Rhodri Jones, Chief Commercial Officer for Super League said:

“We’re delighted to renew our partnership with such a prestigious brand as Dacia. It’s a great fit for Super League. We both share the same commitment to community in our respective markets and are enjoying significant growth as a result. Dacia have now become synonymous with our sport and the Dacia Magic Weekend is a huge highlight of the Betfred Super League season – an event that is loved by players and fans alike.”

Ben Fletcher, Head of Dacia UK said:

“I’m delighted to continue our partnership with the Super League, and be able to announce the renewal in advance of the highlight to our rugby calendar – the Dacia Magic Weekend, which we are immensely proud to be a part of. It’s a real festival of the sport – a time for the whole rugby league community to come together – and it’s fantastic that it will be played at the iconic location of Anfield for the first time. Over the last few years our association with the sport has proved incredibly valuable and the synergies between our two brands are clear.”

News of the deal comes just ahead of this year’s Dacia Magic Weekend, when all 12 Betfred Super League clubs play their Round 16 fixtures at one iconic sporting venue.

This year’s Dacia Magic Weekend is heading to Liverpool for the first time and takes place at Anfield on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th May.

The Dacia Magic Weekend has delivered some the game’s most memorable moments and plenty of entertainment with an average of 50 points scored per game. This year is set to be no different with the top four teams from the 2018 season rounding off each day with Wigan Warriors taking on Warrington Wolves on Saturday night and St Helens battling it out with Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

The first ever Magic Weekend took place in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in 2007 and has since taken place at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and St. James’ Park in Newcastle.