Danny Ward delight at London victory – and Eddie Battye being off the nudie run

He put in a man of the match performance, but it didn’t stop Eddie Battye getting some grief from his boss.

Battye, a former buffalo farmer, scored two tries as London stunned Super League with a 42-24 win over Wakefield.

Despite his heroics, and becoming the talk of social media with an incredible ‘gif’ celebration, Danny Ward couldn’t help but poke fun at the forward.

“For him to get off the nudie run first game is massive,” he said.

35 mins :- The ball is in to Eddie Battye and the big man is over for the TRY pic.twitter.com/m8yIVIjQ8X — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) February 3, 2019

“Nobody wants to see Eddie Battye naked. This is a massive bonus for Rugby League.”

On the performance, Ward added: “I knew what they were capable of anyway but it’s given the boys real belief.

“They were a bit nervy going into it here and you could get that sense from the warm-up. It might have just dawned on them they were in Super League. They’ve delivered though.”

“Lots has been written about where we’re going to finish this season, hasn’t it?

“But we’ve not paid attention to that. Maybe them getting a couple of early tries here made Wakefield take their foot off the gas.

“The boys were a bit edgy at the start, but credit to Wakefield, they came out fast as a good Super League side does.”