Danny Ward disinterested in concern of other clubs following London’s great start

Danny Ward is unconcerned at the mood among rival clubs following their strong start to the season.

The Broncos have made a laughing stock of their pre-season label as relegation fodder after picking up three wins in their opening seven games, including victories over Super League’s last two champions.

Leeds were on the receiving end of a late comeback on Friday, with London’s win leaving them four points ahead of both Leeds and Wigan.

But Ward insists his only focus is on his own players.

“I’m not too concerned about what other teams think really,” he said.

“If we’ve shocked a few then fair enough, if people have taken us lightly that’s none of our business. We’re going alright, we’re only seven games in, but we’re happy with where we are at the minute

“We work hard and hammer that resilience into them to come through the good times and bad times. Fair play to them, it was some finish.

“This side has made me happy on many occasions. They’ve put me through the wringer at times, I’ll give them that, but they make coaching quite easy at times with how hard they work.”