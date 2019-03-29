Daryl Powell admits to McShane mistake

Daryl Powell admitted Paul McShane made a mistake in going for the try line at the end of regular time in Castleford’s defeat to Leeds.

With the scores locked at 20 points apiece, McShane decided to try and score a winning try with seconds remaining, rather than give the ball to Jake Trueman who was positioned 20 metres out to land a drop goal.

McShane was ultimately tackled, taking the game to Golden Point, where Brad Dwyer slotted the winning point.

“Macca came to me after the game I said he should have given the ball,” Powell revealed.

“The game is quick, there’s a lot happening, but he should have gone to Truey, definitely. But I actually didn’t think there was much wrong with the first drop goal when Truey nailed it. I don’t think Liam Watts’s feet moved, I thought he ran into him. I thought that was a poor call but I’ve no issues with the loss.

“They’re tough to take them.

“Put him out there another 100 times in that spot and ask him to kick it, I don’t think he kicks another one! But fair play to him, I thought he played well tonight.

“I thought we deserved something out of the game tonight. Particularly the second half I thought we were outstanding. I thought we were poor first half but we’ve got three halfbacks out so we’ve had to find a different way to play without training.”

Chris Clarkson went off during the game with a hamstring injury while Jordan Rankin is set to miss three weeks of action with a hamstring problem.