THE three remaining quarter-final ties in the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup will be played on Saturday 12 January.

Matches are: Featherstone Lions v Allerton Bywater; Methley Warriors v Kippax; Sherburn Bears v Lock Lane.

Cutsyke Raiders are already through to the last four.

First round losers will contest the Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup.

The David Poulter Open Cup Final, meanwhile, is scheduled for mid-April at Castleford RUFC.